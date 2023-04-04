Couple accused of taking toddler from hospital after possible cocaine overdose arrested in Bay St. Louis

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people were arrested after they took their child from the hospital after a suspected overdose, according to authorities.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, took their two-year-old son from a hospital where he was being treated for a suspected cocaine overdose. The toddler arrived at the hospital by ambulance on Jan. 30 and was later admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody of the toddler on Feb. 2 simultaneous to the child being taken from the hospital by Stechmann and Kritzman. Warrants were issued for them by St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony obstructed justice, and the child was listed as missing/endangered.

On April 1, the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force adopted the case and believed the couple fled to Hancock County to evade Louisiana law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals were canvassing the area and using additional resources with the white truck the couple was believed to be traveling in was located at a hotel in Bay St. Louis. Marshals entered the hotel room and took the couple into custody while recovering the child safely. The child was given to the custody of Louisiana DCFS and then taken to a hospital for a wellness check.

The couple was taken to the Hancock County jail pending their extradition back to Louisiana.

“This was a great law enforcement joint effort by U.S. Marshals, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. There was an extensive search for this couple and missing child by everyone involved, and it really shows what law enforcement is able to accomplish when multiple agencies put their resources together,” said Senior Inspector Jeremy Stilwell with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

