WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Couple accused of taking toddler from hospital after possible cocaine overdose arrested in Bay St. Louis

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, are held at the Hancock County jail pending...
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, are held at the Hancock County jail pending their extradition back to Louisiana.(Hancock County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people were arrested after they took their child from the hospital after a suspected overdose, according to authorities.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, took their two-year-old son from a hospital where he was being treated for a suspected cocaine overdose. The toddler arrived at the hospital by ambulance on Jan. 30 and was later admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody of the toddler on Feb. 2 simultaneous to the child being taken from the hospital by Stechmann and Kritzman. Warrants were issued for them by St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony obstructed justice, and the child was listed as missing/endangered.

On April 1, the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force adopted the case and believed the couple fled to Hancock County to evade Louisiana law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals were canvassing the area and using additional resources with the white truck the couple was believed to be traveling in was located at a hotel in Bay St. Louis. Marshals entered the hotel room and took the couple into custody while recovering the child safely. The child was given to the custody of Louisiana DCFS and then taken to a hospital for a wellness check.

The couple was taken to the Hancock County jail pending their extradition back to Louisiana.

“This was a great law enforcement joint effort by U.S. Marshals, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. There was an extensive search for this couple and missing child by everyone involved, and it really shows what law enforcement is able to accomplish when multiple agencies put their resources together,” said Senior Inspector Jeremy Stilwell with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.
Police: Suspect on the run following fatal shooting at Gautier gas station
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say
Bomb techs from Biloxi were called to make sure a signal flare cannister that washed ashore...
Beach discovery turns into potentially explosive situation in Long Beach
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Two arrested in connection to death of man found in Harrison Co. woods
Gautier Police are asking for help finding Thomas Rogers, also known as Woody Rogers. Police...
Suspect, victim identified in Gautier fatal shooting
It’s warm in South Mississippi, but nothing like the extreme temperatures we’ll see in July,...
HVAC maintenance needed as temps start to rise
In this photo taken March 10, 2010, Paul Lacoste, a former Mississippi State football player,...
Fitness trainer says former Gov. Bryant directed welfare-funded project, sues for emotional distress