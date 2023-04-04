WLOX Careers
CASA remembers victims of child abuse during lighthouse ceremony

The Round Island Lighthouse in Pascagoula shines blue.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Round Island Lighthouse in Pascagoula shines blue.

Court Appointed Service Advocates held its first Light of Hope Ceremony to remember neglected and abused children in Mississippi.

251 pinwheels were planted to represent kids with Department of Human Services in Jackson County. 81 children died from abusive conditions in 2022.

City and and local leaders helped bring awareness to the cause.

“We can only serve a fraction of those kids,” said CASA Outreach Coordinator, Teresa Jaye. “We need more volunteers, we need more help to be a voice for all these children. We’re just very thankful for the community. We have representatives form CPS here which is very important to what we do. We help get the kids into custody and we’re on the cases afterwards, so it’s very impartant for us working together as a team.”

In Jackson County, there were 273 incidents of abuse or neglect.

