WLOX recognized at 2023 MAB Award Ceremony

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX was well represented at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters 2023 Award Ceremony Saturday night in Jackson.

The event is an important night for Mississippi journalists, as MAB announced the best-of-the-best across the state.

WLOX earned 23 awards ranging in categories that included breaking news, commercials, and multimedia reporting.

WLOX received:

1st place - Investigative reporting: WLOX Investigates: Shortage on Safety - staffing crisis for Moss Point Police (Jennifer Lott)

1st place - Documentary: Cold Case series (Jennifer Lott, Hunter Ezelle, Victoria Martinez)

1st place - Multimedia: A haunting at the Mary C. (Noah Noble and Flora Dedeaux)

1st place - Special report: Video of events revealed leading up to officer-involved shooting death of a child (Hugh Keeton)

1st place - Continuing coverage: (BSL ois shooting)

1st place - Achievement: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe

1st place - Social Media: Instagram (Flora Dedeaux)

1st place - Anchor: Chet Landry

1st place - Reporter: Bill Snyder

1st place - Commercial less than 30 seconds: Bay Motor

1st place - Commercial 30 seconds or more: Allen

2nd place - Investigative Reporting: Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications (Hugh Keeton)

2nd place - Breaking News: Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off

2nd place - Feature: Healing for Hendrix: 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor (Hugh Keeton)

2nd place - General News: Cruisin’ the Coast drive-by-shooting victim returns one year later (Hugh Keeton)

2nd place - Anchor: Hugh Keeton

2nd place - Weather Anchor: Eric Jeansonne

2nd place - Commercial less than 30 seconds: Allen

2nd place - Commercial Campaign: Mary Mahoney’s

3rd place - Breaking news: Officer-involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody

3rd place - General News: Mike Lacy

3rd place - High School Football coverage: (Blake Brannon and Matt DeGregorio)

3rd place - Station Promos

