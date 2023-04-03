Very warm and muggy today

The high humidity is back in full force today! It’s going to stay very muggy through the afternoon and evening. We’re going to reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, and we’ll see some some peeks of sunshine.

We won’t cool down much tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be very humid, breezy, and warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

A few more hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Wednesday thanks to a front getting closer to us. It’s still going to be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. If the front stalls over us on Thursday, we’ll have scattered showers and storms. It will be just a smidge cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

