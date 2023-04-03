WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Very warm and muggy today

Very warm and humid today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The high humidity is back in full force today! It’s going to stay very muggy through the afternoon and evening. We’re going to reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, and we’ll see some some peeks of sunshine.

We won’t cool down much tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be very humid, breezy, and warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

A few more hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Wednesday thanks to a front getting closer to us. It’s still going to be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. If the front stalls over us on Thursday, we’ll have scattered showers and storms. It will be just a smidge cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of Nicole Deas held a crawfish boil to honor her memory and show support for the family.
Community holds crawfish boil to remember Nicole Deas
This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of...
Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI
Officers arrived to the scene around 2:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident on Hwy 90 in Biloxi leaves one with significant injuries
A group of minority small business owners all located in a small strip mall in D'Iberville,...
Group of minority business owners bond over common goals
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says

Latest News

Very warm and humid today
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
That crisp feel from yesterday morning is all gone. High humidity is the name of the game for...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Foecast
Rain chances decreasing this afternoon. But things are heating up and turning more humid. Click...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast