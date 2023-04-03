Police: Suspect on the run following fatal shooting at Gautier gas station

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are now investigating after a shooting at a Gautier gas station has left one person dead.

According to Chief David Bever, the incident took place around 3:20 p.m. at Pure Gas Station, located in the 2200 block of Ladnier Road. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old victim shot dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police are searching for one suspect, described as a black male wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts. He was last seen running toward the Crossing at Ladnier Apartments.

For those who have information regarding the incident, please contact the Gautier PD Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Gautier. A 20-year-old man is dead after gunshots ring out at the Pure Gas Station. Chief David Bever says a suspect has not been arrested. Officers are searching for them at this time. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/AZE2HU9Jew — StephaniePoole (@StephPNews) April 3, 2023

