Police: Suspect on the run following fatal shooting at Gautier gas station

By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are now investigating after a shooting at a Gautier gas station has left one person dead.

According to Chief David Bever, the incident took place around 3:20 p.m. at Pure Gas Station, located in the 2200 block of Ladnier Road. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old victim shot dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police are searching for one suspect, described as a black male wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts. He was last seen running toward the Crossing at Ladnier Apartments.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.(WLOX)

For those who have information regarding the incident, please contact the Gautier PD Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

