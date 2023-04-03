Nine sea turtles released after rehab at IMMS in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Institute For Marine Mammal Studies and students from Mississippi State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine released a group of Kemps-Ridley sea turtles back into the wild this weekend.

Students from Lewisberg Intermediate School in Olive Branch also got to take part in the special release.

Back in December, the turtles arrived at the Gulfport facility from New England and have been rehabilitating ever since.

“So it’s actually an amazing feeling seeing the turtles swim away from you and having the possibility to go out there and have a rehabilitated endangered species that you’re reintroducing to the environment,” explained Jenna Bordages, who is a vet student from Mississippi State. “Also just as important, I was educating some of the students on the sidelines of the event of their impacts on these animals. Because most of these animals are endangered, not because of their natural ailments, but because of human impaction, such as pollution and fishing, and things of that nature.”

A total of nine turtles were released into the Gulf Saturday. IMMS regularly rehabilitates and releases cold-stunned turtles into the Gulf of Mexico. Some have satellite transmitters attached to their shells so researchers can track their movements. You can check out where they are today by visiting the IMMS website at https://imms.org/cold-stunned-turtles/

