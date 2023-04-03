Nationally ranked MGCCC golf team looking to finish out historic season

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Golf can be a fun game . . . or a miserable one. They say one of the toughest things to do in sports is win a golf tournament -- much less winning 9 out of 10.

That’s just what the team at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC has accomplished this year, rising become the nation’s #1 ranked JUCO program.

“I cannot be more proud of this group,” said head coach Brad Thornton. “This group has taken responsibility and accountability throughout the season since they got here in August. They’ve put in a lot of hard work and they’ve reaped the benefits of that during the regular season, and now it’s time to try to get some championships in the postseason.”

“I’m very grateful,” said freshman and Ocean Springs native Andrew Zielinski. “I mean, it’s just so cool coming here and being like 45 minutes down the road from where I grew up and it’s very easy for the weekends, and I just love the team, I love the Coast and it’s just been a great pleasure playing here.”

First up for the Bulldogs will be the MACCC Championship at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian, a course that saw MGCCC win my a 35 stroke margin in early February.

“A lot of the courses down here on the coast have been very [hospitable] towards us and allowed us to come out to practice, so to get to host a championship out here is outstanding,” said Thornton.

“Playing at your home course, expectations are there,” said sophomore Alessio Graziani, who is from Johannesburg, South Africa. “I think with the level of talent and hard work that we give out and take in, if we just keep playing keeping our heads down and playing the way we usually do, then we should be okay.”

Along with 4 wins this season, sophomore Chase Kaiser has 9 Top 5 finishes, a stat that he and his team credit to one specific trait.

“I think we’re all really competetive, and I think that drives a lot of it,” he said “Even when we’re out here like today, I think we’re always trying to beat each other. So, when we get a chance to become unified playing somebody else, that really kicks us forward”

The Bulldogs are just three wins away from hoisting their second National Championship in program history; the team is only one away from breaking the single season school record for wins. So, the only thing on their mind?

“Winning,” Graziani said through a smirk. “I really want to win with this team and I think we can.”

The great Ben Hogan once said, “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” The top-ranked Bulldogs look to follow this motto as they look to put a bow on a historic season.

