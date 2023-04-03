WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Moss Point Fire Chief to pitch closure of Station #2, reopening of Station #1 to city leaders

Chief Wade also told us thanks to the support of city leaders including a pay raise.
By Noah Noble
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - For two years, Moss Point Fire Department’s Station One has been without firetrucks in its bays. Chief Danny Wade wants to change that. Tuesday, he will present his plan to the Board of Aldermen: close Station #2 and reopen Station #1.

Amid the department’s Fire Rating evaluation, Chief Wade tells WLOX News, the findings indicate that the firetrucks at Station #2 can be relocated to Station #1 without an impact to response time. Reopening Station #1 has been a priority for Wade since he joined in November.

“When I got here, I really wanted to get Station #1 back open. It protects main street, commercial structures, it also protects our schools, which is most important -- our children,” he said.

Thanks to the support of the city, he believes his plan will be well received.

“So far, it’s just been an amazing experience working with the mayor and board of alderman,” he said. “They’ve been very supportive. We’ve been able to get new equipment and order new fire trucks, so we’re in the right direction.”

His crew is also taking note of the renewed support.

“The last few months have really been looking up,” said Lt. Haskell Allen. “Historically, we’ve had some things going on. But in the fire department, I can speak towards having a lot of positive out look.”

The support from the city includes a pay raise, allowing fire trucks to operate with three firefighters instead of one. The department is also investing in new gear and a firetruck is on order for 2024.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of Nicole Deas held a crawfish boil to honor her memory and show support for the family.
Community holds crawfish boil to remember Nicole Deas
This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of...
Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI
Officers arrived to the scene around 2:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident on Hwy 90 in Biloxi leaves one with significant injuries
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
A group of minority small business owners all located in a small strip mall in D'Iberville,...
Group of minority business owners bond over common goals

Latest News

Phase two features harbor parking lot improvements and a lighthouse project.
First of two phases in Long Beach’s Gateway Project now underway
State House Candidate Eric Camp is one of several GOP candidates speaking out against Donald...
Jackson Co. GOP candidates speak out against Donald Trump’s indictment
Phase two features harbor parking lot improvements and a lighthouse project.
Gateway Project in Long Beach grabs attention from tourists
Police are on the lookout for one suspect, described as a black male wearing a white shirt and...
Police: Suspect on the run following fatal shooting at Gautier gas station