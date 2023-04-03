Moss Point Fire Chief to pitch closure of Station #2, reopening of Station #1 to city leaders

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - For two years, Moss Point Fire Department’s Station One has been without firetrucks in its bays. Chief Danny Wade wants to change that. Tuesday, he will present his plan to the Board of Aldermen: close Station #2 and reopen Station #1.

Amid the department’s Fire Rating evaluation, Chief Wade tells WLOX News, the findings indicate that the firetrucks at Station #2 can be relocated to Station #1 without an impact to response time. Reopening Station #1 has been a priority for Wade since he joined in November.

“When I got here, I really wanted to get Station #1 back open. It protects main street, commercial structures, it also protects our schools, which is most important -- our children,” he said.

Thanks to the support of the city, he believes his plan will be well received.

“So far, it’s just been an amazing experience working with the mayor and board of alderman,” he said. “They’ve been very supportive. We’ve been able to get new equipment and order new fire trucks, so we’re in the right direction.”

His crew is also taking note of the renewed support.

“The last few months have really been looking up,” said Lt. Haskell Allen. “Historically, we’ve had some things going on. But in the fire department, I can speak towards having a lot of positive out look.”

The support from the city includes a pay raise, allowing fire trucks to operate with three firefighters instead of one. The department is also investing in new gear and a firetruck is on order for 2024.

