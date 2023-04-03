WLOX Careers
Monday’s Forecast

Rain chances decreasing this afternoon. But things are heating up and turning more humid. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Fog as well as a few showers and t-storms will be possible in South Mississippi this morning but the majority of the heaviest rain should take place to the north of our area. Rain chances should decrease heading into this afternoon as the wet weather exits to the east. But, the heat is here to stay. Temperatures in the lower to mid 80s which is more like early May than early April. So, you may break a sweat or two as you’re out and about today.

