WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of Nicole Deas held a crawfish boil to honor her memory and show support for the family.
Community holds crawfish boil to remember Nicole Deas
This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of...
Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI
Officers arrived to the scene around 2:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident on Hwy 90 in Biloxi leaves one with significant injuries
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
A group of minority small business owners all located in a small strip mall in D'Iberville,...
Group of minority business owners bond over common goals

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left,...
Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case
Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of...
Ranger retires with K-9 partner after 7 years of service together
Isle de Jean Charles is sinking from climate change and rising sea levels, pushing a Native...
Listening to America - Climate Change
Listening to America - Climate Change
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia