WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say

Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of the investigation.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man shot outside of a Jones County church by a security team member Sunday has died as the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation takes over the investigation.

MBI confirmed on Monday that 45-year-old James Corey Donald died after suffering from injuries due to being shot in the upper torso area.

Donald was shot by a member of The Rock Church security team after an altercation began between the two.

Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says

The security team member, who is a member of the church, fired only one shot that struck Donald, according to sources.

Sources also confirm the security team member is a Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy.

Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of the investigation.

According to sources, The Rock Church has exterior security camera footage of the incident, and MBI took possession of said footage.

As of right now, MBI is gathering all evidence and interviews in connection with the case, including the gun used in the shooting.

The story will be updated whenever new information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of Nicole Deas held a crawfish boil to honor her memory and show support for the family.
Community holds crawfish boil to remember Nicole Deas
This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of...
Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI
Officers arrived to the scene around 2:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident on Hwy 90 in Biloxi leaves one with significant injuries
A group of minority small business owners all located in a small strip mall in D'Iberville,...
Group of minority business owners bond over common goals
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says

Latest News

WLOX was well represented at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters 2023 Award Ceremony...
WLOX recognized at 2023 MAB Award Ceremony
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
The Institute For Marine Mammal Studies and students from Mississippi State University’s...
Nine sea turtles released after rehab at IMMS in Gulfport
Very warm and humid today
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast