Gulfport mother looks to raise awareness for autism

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Today is National Autism Day, and I support my sons and I am their voice,” said Anya Sanders.

“Love needs no words” is a motto that Anya Sanders lives by. She is the mother of two sons who are diagnosed with verbal and non-verbal autism and says her day revolves around them.

“A lot of times, their mood swings reflect on the other,” said Sanders. “When one is maybe in crisis for about an hour, 30 minutes later, the other one goes into crisis.”

Sanders says she does struggle with understanding what her children are asking for, but also says the key is to be understanding of the situation.

“It’s patience of understanding. ‘What’s wrong baby, tell mommy’ ‘Can you show mommy.’ Asking different things to help him help me understand what he wants,” said Sanders.

A method that other advocates are endorsing, like April Carter-Till.

Carter-Till says you can detect signs of autism in children based on their communication and routines.

“It might look like a child not using words yet, being late to using words, using long phrases of words instead of singular phrases of words together, especially those sorts of phrases they may have picked up on cartoons and using those phrases outside of what one might expect,” said Till. “Or a little one might be more rigid about their structure, their routines and the stuff they like. Sometimes we see little ones with that structure lining up toys or stacking them up.”

Both Carter-Till and Sanders say the most important thing is to remember you are not alone.

“Being able to learn from the experience of others goes a long way when you’re trying to figure out how to work those behaviors can be a little tricky,” said Carter-Till.

“It takes a village to raise children or a child with autism; it takes every support from everybody,” said Sanders.

If you would like to get your child or anyone you love an autism screening, you can head over to the Pascagoula Public Library or the Mississippi Early Childhood Inclusion Center on Tuesday, April 18.

