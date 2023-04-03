WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

JCSD: Man shot in Jones Co. church parking lot

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue are on the...
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue are on the scene.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been reported shot in a church parking lot in Jones County Sunday evening.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a call of a shooting came through dispatch at approximately 6:54 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said the man was shot in the parking lot of the Rock Church on Highway 15 South near the intersection of Lower Myrick Road.

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue are on the scene.

There is no active threat, and the scene has been secured.

The man has been transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrived to the scene around 2:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident on Hwy 90 in Biloxi leaves one with significant injuries
This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of...
Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Friends of Nicole Deas held a crawfish boil to honor her memory and show support for the family.
Community holds crawfish boil to remember Nicole Deas

Latest News

Becoming humid tonight. Few storms possible.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
A crawfish boil is a time where friends and family come together to enjoy themselves, but this...
Community holds crawfish boil to remember Nicole Deas
Warm today. Even warmer on Monday.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South