Jackson Co. GOP candidates speak out against Donald Trump’s indictment

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges after a grand jury in Manhattan voted to charge him with several crimes connected to business fraud.

Republican candidates in Jackson County spoke out against the indictment during a luncheon in Gautier.

State House candidate Eric Camp was one of those candidates.

“I think that it’s a witch hunt, and I do not agree with it at all,” Camp said. “I think it’s political overreach. I think it’s politically motivated. I don’t agree with it at all. I support President Trump, and I hope he comes out victorious.

Jimmy Fondren is also running for District 111 in the Republican primary.

“From outside looking in, it is weaponization of the criminal justice system,” Fondren said. “It’s probably not something that would’ve happened had he not been President of the United States of America.”

Jackson County resident Elva Robertson said it was just a matter of time before the former president ended up in court.

“I think that he needs to face the consequences,” Robertson said. “He’s not above the law. We all have to face the consequences for our actions.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating Trump for his role in a hush money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels dating back to the 2016 election. He faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

Opinions vary on the former president continuing with his reelection campaign.

“I think the Democratic party knows President Trump is a strong candidate coming up in the next election,” Fondren said.

Robertson said she thinks Trump should put his re-election bid on the shelf.

“His presidency was just too crazy,” she said. “That’s not what we are in this nation. We need to have peacefulness and good actions; it’s not all about getting even against other people.”

