WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Jackson Co. GOP candidates speak out against Donald Trump’s indictment

State House Candidate Eric Camp is one of several GOP candidates speaking out against Donald Trump's indictment.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges after a grand jury in Manhattan voted to charge him with several crimes connected to business fraud.

Republican candidates in Jackson County spoke out against the indictment during a luncheon in Gautier.

State House candidate Eric Camp was one of those candidates.

“I think that it’s a witch hunt, and I do not agree with it at all,” Camp said. “I think it’s political overreach. I think it’s politically motivated. I don’t agree with it at all. I support President Trump, and I hope he comes out victorious.

Jimmy Fondren is also running for District 111 in the Republican primary.

“From outside looking in, it is weaponization of the criminal justice system,” Fondren said. “It’s probably not something that would’ve happened had he not been President of the United States of America.”

Jackson County resident Elva Robertson said it was just a matter of time before the former president ended up in court.

“I think that he needs to face the consequences,” Robertson said. “He’s not above the law. We all have to face the consequences for our actions.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating Trump for his role in a hush money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels dating back to the 2016 election. He faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

Opinions vary on the former president continuing with his reelection campaign.

“I think the Democratic party knows President Trump is a strong candidate coming up in the next election,” Fondren said.

Robertson said she thinks Trump should put his re-election bid on the shelf.

“His presidency was just too crazy,” she said. “That’s not what we are in this nation. We need to have peacefulness and good actions; it’s not all about getting even against other people.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of Nicole Deas held a crawfish boil to honor her memory and show support for the family.
Community holds crawfish boil to remember Nicole Deas
This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of...
Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI
Officers arrived to the scene around 2:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident on Hwy 90 in Biloxi leaves one with significant injuries
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
A group of minority small business owners all located in a small strip mall in D'Iberville,...
Group of minority business owners bond over common goals

Latest News

Phase two features harbor parking lot improvements and a lighthouse project.
First of two phases in Long Beach’s Gateway Project now underway
Chief Wade also told us thanks to the support of city leaders including a pay raise, the...
Moss Point Fire Chief to pitch closure of Station #2, reopening of Station #1 to city leaders
Phase two features harbor parking lot improvements and a lighthouse project.
Gateway Project in Long Beach grabs attention from tourists
Police are on the lookout for one suspect, described as a black male wearing a white shirt and...
Police: Suspect on the run following fatal shooting at Gautier gas station