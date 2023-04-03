First of two phases in Long Beach’s Gateway Project now underway

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A gateway to future visitors of Long Beach, work is currently being done to draw tourists’ attention to the city’s harbor area.

All signs point to progress with the city’s $4.3 Gateway Project. The project is being implemented in two phases; the first phase includes welcome signs at the foot of Highway 90 and Jeff Davis Avenue as well as South Cleveland Avenue and Highway 90.

Those piling will support the welcome sign, and once that’s complete, they’ll move on to Phase 2.

“I think it’s going to draw a lot more attention,” said Long Beach resident Laura McLaughlin. “Not only with something looking at our beach, but something pretty to focus on while you’re driving.”

Phase 2 features harbor parking lot improvements and a lighthouse project.

