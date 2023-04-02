WLOX Careers
Warm today. Getting warmer on Monday.

Warm today. Even warmer on Monday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Sunday! The humidity won’t be too high today, but there’s a chance for isolated showers through the afternoon. If you see any rain, it will be light. We’re going to see a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 70s along the coast. The low 80s are possible for inland areas.

A few more showers are possible tonight, and a disturbance may bring hit or miss showers and storms early Monday morning. The humidity will increase overnight tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the mid 60s. Most of the rain will be out by Monday afternoon, and we’ll going to warm up into the mid 80. Tuesday will remain very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A front just to our north will bring some hit or miss showers on Wednesday. It’s going to stay warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

