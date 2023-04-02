WLOX Careers
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer

Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy: Wright County Sheriff's Office)(KY3)
By Chris Six and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - A Missouri man was charged Sunday in a fatal crash that killed a firefighter and injured a police officer.

The Wright County prosecutor said 21-year-old Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in serious injuries.

On Saturday morning, Justin Sanders and Michael Shane Bryson were sitting in a Ford pickup truck participating in a ride-along and performing traffic surveillance in Mansfield, Missouri.

KYTV reports Skaggs was driving a GMC pickup truck when he crossed the center of the road and hit Sanders and Bryson. Officials said Sanders died on the scene. Bryson was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Mansfield Police Chief Tim Stuart said Bryson is out of the ICU and is scheduled for surgery.

Funeral and visitation arrangements for Sanders have been made this week, according to the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home.

Skaggs is held on a $50,000 cash bond with special conditions.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

