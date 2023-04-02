WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto poses during a photo call for the film "Coda" at the 74th Venice Film...
Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto poses during a photo call for the film "Coda" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 3, 2017. Japan's recording company Avex says Sakamoto, a musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71. He died March 28, according to the statement released Sunday, April 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71.

Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Sakamoto died on March 28.

Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.”

He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s, founding the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi. He has been nominated several times for the Grammy Award, and won for his work in “The Last Emperor.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrived to the scene around 2:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident on Hwy 90 in Biloxi leaves one with significant injuries
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of...
Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Gulf Ship building was approved to start and welcome over 70 workers for their new...
New Gulf Ship apprenticeship program welcomes over 70 workers

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
US Midwest, South reel from pack of tornadoes that killed 26
A crawfish boil is a time where friends and family come together to enjoy themselves, but this...
Community holds crawfish boil to remember Nicole Deas
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Ex-Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson is running for president