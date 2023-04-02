Community holds crawfish boil to remember Nicole Deas

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A crawfish boil is a time where friends and family come together to enjoy themselves, but this particular one has a second layer to it.

Nicole Deas was a mother of five kids and the wife of a firefighter before passing away from a stroke. She’s remembered by her family as a person who was always looking out for them.

“We would send random text messages and make random calls to each other periodically,” said Amy Prescott.

“She would literally do anything for her kids. She loved her kids and her family more than anything,” said Aspen Simmons. “She always put her kids before anyone else, she was a great mom.”

“She was that type of person as friendly as can be,” said Tim Deas.

She even became a second mom to her daughter’s friends and would treat them as her own.

“The first time me and Aspen ever hung out she bought us dumpster diving,” said Kameryn Capers. “It was crazy. Every weekend after that I wanted to go back because I know we’re going to have fun.”

“She was always nice to us and always cared for us,” said Grace Rose. “Anything we needed she would always help us with it.”

“She was like a second mother to us and always gave us the best advice,” said Capers. “Even though we’re not her kids, she still treated us like her children.”

“If we got someone else to do our spray tans she would say ‘I had that why you are getting someone else to do that’ and we’re like sorry we’ll get you to do it next time,” said Breezie Capers.

The family says even though she isn’t with them, they feel her love from community support.

“She has touched so many people and so many lives and this is just a small portion of the support the family has seen over the last several weeks,” said Prescott.

“I knew a lot of people would be here because a lot of people loved her,” said Capers. “You can tell how many people she left a mark on,” said Simmons.

The family says they would like to thank everyone who came out to support them.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.