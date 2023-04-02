WLOX Careers
Biloxi Shuckers announce opening day roster; Baseball America’s #3 prospect to open season with team

The Shuckers open their season with a trip to Pearl to face the Mississippi Braves.
The Shuckers open their season with a trip to Pearl to face the Mississippi Braves.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Biloxi Shuckers released their initial roster for the 2023 season.

The most notable name this year comes in the form of Venezuelan outfielder Jackson Chourio. Chourio, who is just 19 years old, is rated as the #1 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization and the #8 prospect (#3 via Baseball America) in all of MLB according to the league’s website. He has progressed rather quickly through the Brewers’ farm system since signing with the team in 2021; he is expected to become a big leaguer by 2024.

Other players worth noting include catcher Jeferson Quero, rated as the Brewers’ #6 prospect, and the versatile Wright State alumni Tyler Black, seen as the organization’s #8 prospect.

The Shuckers first game of the year comes against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Friday, April 7. For ticket info, you can visit the team’s website.

