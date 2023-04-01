WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Tanner Hall goes the distance in 4-1 Southern Miss win at Troy

Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall.
Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southern Miss Sports Information

TROY, Ala. (WDAM) - Tanner Hall threw the first Southern Miss nine-inning game in over a year and Slade Wilks registered a three-run, eighth-inning homer to lead the Golden Eagles to a 4-1 Sun Belt Conference series opening victory over Troy Friday night at Riddle-Pace Field.

The Golden Eagles improved to 15-9 overall and 4-3 in league play, while the Trojans fell to 19-8, 3-4. The series continues with a 3 p.m., contest Saturday.

Hall threw the first nine-inning complete game for the Golden Eagles since Hunter Riggins did it against Louisiana on March 5 of last season. Hall scattered six hits and two walks with six strikeouts to improve to 5-2.

It also marked the first complete game of Hall’s 25 career starts as a Golden Eagle. His only blemish in the contest was a solo homer by William Sullivan in the eighth. It was Sullivan’s 13th of the year.

Southern Miss jumped out with a solo run in the second inning. Reece Ewing led off the frame with a double off the right field wall. Carson Paetow then rocketed a ground ball to the Troy second baseman who was playing in short right field with the shield. The ball ricocheted off his glove, allowing Ewing to score on the play.

Both starting pitchers, though, were brilliant as Hall battled with Troy’s Brady Fuller. After giving up a single to Blake Johnson later in the second, Fuller then retired 14 in a row until Christopher Sargent opened the seventh with a single. The Golden Eagles finally got to Fuller in the eighth. After getting two outs, Matthew Etzel walked and Dustin Dickerson followed with an infield single. Wilks then drew Fuller to 3-2 before blasting a pitch over the left-center field wall to give the Golden Eagles a 4-0 advantage.

Fuller finished by giving up all four runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts over 7 2/3 frames to suffer the loss and fall to 2-3.

Both teams finished with six hits each.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged...
Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School
Authorities executed search warrants at multiple LA Harvest Company locations, which advertise...
‘Kids were getting sick’: Authorities say business intentionally altered products to increase THC content
Karmelo Derks, 18, of Pritchard, Alabama, is now listed in the Harrison County jail docket...
D’Iberville murder suspect now back in Mississippi
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday...
Accidental alert triggers lockdown at Harrison Central High School

Latest News

Alijah Martin and Brandon Weatherspoon represent the Magnolia State in the Final Four on the...
Mississippi represented in the Final Four by two FAU players
Highly anticipated midweek contest between national champs’ Ole Miss and Southern Miss baseball...
Sod issues spoil highly-anticipated game between Southern Miss and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park
Collins announced his commitment to Ole Miss Monday.
Harrison Central alum Raymond Collins commits to Ole Miss
Picayune running back Chris Davis announced his commitment to Ole Miss.
Picayune running back Chris Davis commits to Ole Miss