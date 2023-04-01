Picking Up the Pieces: Rolling Fork couple reflect on tornado aftermath

ROLLING FORK Miss. (WLOX) - As the community works to rebuild in Rolling fork, one family shares the devastating moments the storm hit.

“In 10 to 12 minutes the tornado had hit our town,” said Adrian Dorsey.

“Like half of our town was gone,” said Kiona Dorsey.

Debris, broken glass, scattered memories. It’s the aftermath of the E-4 twister. The storm rumbled through Rolling Fork and left hundreds without a place to call home.

Adrian Dorsey and his wife, Kiona, reflect on the fateful night their community would change forever.

“You could hear it coming,” said Kiona Dorsey. “When they say it sounds like a freight train, it sounds like a train coming full speed ahead. Even though it wasn’t directly near our home, we could still hear the tornado coming through town.”

Kiona and Adrian found refuge in their bathtub praying to God for safety.

Luckily, the Dorsey’s home sustained minor damages. But that wasn’t the reality for other areas in Rolling Fork. Several locations were deemed a total loss, including the structure that housed Kiona’s physical therapy office.

“The roof is off and part of the building in leaning in. We’re in the process of deciding if we’re going to tear it down or rebuild. My husband’s grandmother and aunt’s, home was completely destroyed,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey lists the hometown staples which no longer remain along Highway 61.

“Iconic Chuck’s Dairy Bar that’s been here forever, it’s demolished. The lumberyard we have here, it’s demolished. The flower shops, lawyer offices, the car wash, the Mexican restaurant. It’s gone,” said Adrian Dorsey.

About 300 homes were also damaged.

Now, it’s time to build back stronger. Volunteers traveled across the country to Rolling Fork to help pick up the pieces.

“Everybody is coming together to help get our town back to what we know. We know that’s it’s not going to be what it used to be, but we are striving to band together to make it better than what it was,” said Dorsey.

On Friday, President Biden visited Sharkey County conveying the message that more help is on the way. For Adrian, he encourages his community to stay united during this difficult time.

“We just want to keep the messages of hope alive. You know, it looks bad right now because of the immediacy of what just took place is still fresh in our minds. Just continue to look towards the next day. It’s small victories every day,” said Dorsey.

The death toll from the tornadoes in Mississippi stands at 21.

