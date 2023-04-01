WLOX Careers
Biloxi PD investigating motorcycle accident on Hwy 90

Biloxi Police say just one vehicle was involved in the accident.
Biloxi Police say just one vehicle was involved in the accident.(MGN ONLINE)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are asking that drivers stay alert following a motorcycle accident near Woody’s Roadside in Biloxi.

As Mike Lacy reports, Biloxi Police say just one vehicle was involved in the accident. The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

This story will be updated as we learn more information on the incident.

