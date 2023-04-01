Biloxi PD investigating motorcycle accident on Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are asking that drivers stay alert following a motorcycle accident near Woody’s Roadside in Biloxi.

Biloxi Police says a one person motorcycle accident on Highway 90 near Woody’s roadside. Do not know condition of the driver. pic.twitter.com/UIL6H7NIHt — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) April 1, 2023

As Mike Lacy reports, Biloxi Police say just one vehicle was involved in the accident. The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

This story will be updated as we learn more information on the incident.

