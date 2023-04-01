WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

11th annual Hattiesburg Half-Marathon held in the Hub City

1,400 people gathered in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday morning to participate in the 11th annual Hattiesburg Half-Marathon, 10-K and 5-K.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday morning, 1,400 people gathered in downtown Hattiesburg to participate in the 11th annual Hattiesburg Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K.

Events began and ended at the Saenger Theater.

The races were organized by the Pinebelt Foundation, Volunteer Southeast Mississippi and the City of Hattiesburg to raise funds for 14 area non-profit organizations.

Over the years, the event has brought in about $600,000.

The title sponsor this year was Hattiesburg Clinic.

Runner Corey Hart of Bogue Chitto said the annual event will help prepare him for another race coming up in New Orleans.

“Well, I’m doing the Crescent City Classic next weekend, so I figured this is a good warm-up for that.,” said Hart.

The event was a new opportunity for some participants.

“The one thing I love to do is do something I’ve never done before and this is one of those things,” said participant Kameren Batty, of Vicksburg, a student at William Carey University.

Overall winners in the races include Joshua Moore, who won the half-marathon; Grayson Taylor, who won the 10-K and Matthew McGuire, who took first place in the 5-K.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrived to the scene around 2:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident on Hwy 90 in Biloxi leaves one with significant injuries
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of...
Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Gulf Ship building was approved to start and welcome over 70 workers for their new...
New Gulf Ship apprenticeship program welcomes over 70 workers

Latest News

When you donate to this Gray Day of Giving, 100% of your donation is applied to the Salvation...
DONATE NOW: WLOX and Gray Television host Day of Giving for Mississippi tornado relief
Hundreds of items donated were moved to a U-Haul,
Biloxi family collecting donations for tornado victims in Rolling Fork
Emma Helmert stands next to her dad Al Don Helmert.
Gulfport High student only one in state to earn Jack Kent Cooke scholarship
Juliana Lewis and Beau Soboul from the cast of Oliver! tell us about what you can expect if you...
Oliver! taking to stage at Biloxi Little Theatre
Bill Snyder joins us live from Harrison County where first responders are heading north to...
LIVE: Coast first responders provide protection for Miss. towns after tornadoes