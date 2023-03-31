WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School

Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged...
Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged AirDropped to students and teachers.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged AirDropped to students and teachers.

The message, which said a shooting or bombing would happen at noon, was not considered a valid threat by law enforcement. Investigators said they believe the message was AirDropped from inside the school, likely by a student, and that they felt confident they would be able to track them down.

News of the threatening messages spread like wildfire in the wake of Thursday’s accidental lockdown at Harrison Central High School, which is also part of the Harrison County School District.

D’Iberville High officials say they were never put on lockdown, and parents were being allowed to check out their children. But it was a frustrating process for the many worried parents who all showed up at once and couldn’t get to their kids right away.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday...
Accidental alert triggers lockdown at Harrison Central High School
Authorities executed search warrants at multiple LA Harvest Company locations, which advertise...
‘Kids were getting sick’: Authorities say business intentionally altered products to increase THC content
Daniel Boulevard extension funds
$4.6 million awarded for road extension in Gulfport set to create more routes for drivers
Trey Garczynski was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease, when he was 11...
Teen living with rare disease only 17 people in the world have been diagnosed with, family says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
LIVE: Biden visits storm-ravaged Mississippi
Isolated showers today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
A team from Register Barns in Stone County is helping construct buildings in the tornado...
LIVE REPORT: Jeff Register updates building team's work in Rolling Fork
WLOX and Gray Television are hosting a day of giving for the Salvation Army. Here's how your...
How Gray Day of Giving supports Salvation Army's tornado relief efforts