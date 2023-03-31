WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Search on for missing George County man with Dementia

If you have any information concerning Bobby Woodard, please contact your local law enforcement...
If you have any information concerning Bobby Woodard, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 947-9156.(George County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Bobby Claude Woodard has been missing since Thursday afternoon, and George County officials need your help finding him.

The 62-year-old is Schizophrenic, suffers with Dementia, and hasn’t had his medication since he went missing.

Woodard was last seen around 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Officials say he walked away from his home at 1213 Marshall Smith Road in George County.

Woodard was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and boots. He stands 5′06′ tall and weighs 145 lbs. with blonde hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

If you have any information concerning Bobby Woodard, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 947-9156.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday...
Accidental alert triggers lockdown at Harrison Central High School
Authorities executed search warrants at multiple LA Harvest Company locations, which advertise...
‘Kids were getting sick’: Authorities say business intentionally altered products to increase THC content
Daniel Boulevard extension funds
$4.6 million awarded for road extension in Gulfport set to create more routes for drivers
Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged...
Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School
Trey Garczynski was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease, when he was 11...
Teen living with rare disease only 17 people in the world have been diagnosed with, family says

Latest News

The accidental lockdown at Harrison Central High School on Thursday sent parents into a panic,...
Harrison Central lockdown traumatic, lesson-teaching for families, officials
LPD 32 mockup
Ingalls Shipbuilding rewarded additional $1.3 billion for construction of LPD 32
According to neighbors the pothole keeps growing every year and currently covers the almost all...
Popp’s Ferry Road residents voice concern over hazardous pothole
President and CEO Tripp Harrison discusses how they helped donate and the importance.
Goodwill South Mississippi helps with tornado recovery