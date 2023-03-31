Search on for missing George County man with Dementia

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Bobby Claude Woodard has been missing since Thursday afternoon, and George County officials need your help finding him.

The 62-year-old is Schizophrenic, suffers with Dementia, and hasn’t had his medication since he went missing.

Woodard was last seen around 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Officials say he walked away from his home at 1213 Marshall Smith Road in George County.

Woodard was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and boots. He stands 5′06′ tall and weighs 145 lbs. with blonde hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

If you have any information concerning Bobby Woodard, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 947-9156.

