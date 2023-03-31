WLOX Careers
Popp’s Ferry Road residents voice concern over hazardous pothole

According to neighbors the pothole keeps growing every year and currently covers the almost all the road.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Questions about who owns and who should fix a road in Biloxi have some neighbors desperate for answers.

The road is off Popp’s Ferry near the Pentecostal church and Imperial Estates Trailer Park in Biloxi. It’s a private road, so it would be illegal for the city to step in.

Residents said the road has become dangerous for first responders, people who live in parks and even school buses dropping off kids.

John, who lives on the property, said the road is not only an inconvenience -- it’s also a safety hazard.

“My daughter’s car got torn up from underneath it. My mother-in-law had a heart attack on the floor in the house and we called the ambulance, they came there, and they couldn’t even cross over. They couldn’t get across,” John said.

According to John, several first responders have gotten stuck when responding to calls from the trailer park.

“I spoke to a cop recently and he told me his truck got torn up weeks before that. In the nighttime they had to do an accident report. The city truck bumper was laying in front of the truck,” John said.

According to the Harrison County property search website, the land belongs to Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast, located right next to the park. We reached out to the pastor who says the information is wrong and the deed of record proves the road belongs to E.T. Properties, owners of the trailer park.

Neighbors say they have taken their concerns to the city, trailer park owner, and even the church, but no one claims the road. Phillip who lives in the house facing the pothole said he constantly sees towed trucks coming to rescue cars that get stuck.

“For 30 something years it has been the same way. I know for the last 6 to 7 years, the road has been bad as you see it now,” Phillip said.

All the neighbors we spoke to hope someone steps up and fixes the road before the holes get any bigger.

The E.T. Property owner tells WLOX he owns a road on the east side of the trailer park, and he is currently working on making improvements to it.

