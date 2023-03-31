WLOX Careers
Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s basketball coach steps away

Tim Ryan huddles with MGCCC during a timeout in a game against Southwest
Tim Ryan huddles with MGCCC during a timeout in a game against Southwest
By Blake Brannon
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s basketball team is undergoing a changing of the guard.

The school confirmed to WLOX, men’s coach Tim Ryan has stepped away from the job to move back closer to home.

Ryan was with Gulf Coast for the last three seasons and went 34-34 in his time in Perk.

Prior to coming to the Magnolia State, Ryan spent 17 years at the College of Central Florida where he won the NJCAA Division I men’s title in 2013.

His career record was 427-189.

