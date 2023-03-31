WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Ingalls Shipbuilding rewarded additional $1.3 billion for construction of LPD 32

LPD 32 mockup
LPD 32 mockup(Ingalls Shipbuilding)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula announced that they’ll receive an additional $1.3 billion for the construction of the ship LPD 32. The fixed-price-incentive totals $1.54 billion.

“Our shipbuilders are dedicated to delivering these ships to our Navy and Marine Corps partners, having done so for over two decades, Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “This program is strong and has enabled the Department of Navy and Ingalls to establish a formidable capability based on a mature design, an ever-increasingly efficient production line and a team of shipbuilders that keep the Navy’s critical industrial base network across the country strong.”

The ship will be the 16th in the San Antonio class and the third Flight II LPD.

In June 2022, Ingalls was given $240 million in an advance procurement contract for LPD 32 from the Navy to provide long-lead-time material and advance construction. The money from the contract gave Ingalls the ability to begin buying the material as well as major equipment across a supplier network of nearly 400 companies in 30 states.

In June 2022, Ingalls Shipbuilding was awarded a $240 million advance procurement contract for LPD 32 from the Navy to provide long-lead-time material and advance construction activities.

The funds from this contract allowed Ingalls to begin purchasing long-lead time material and major equipment across a supplier network of nearly 400 companies in 30 states.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday...
Accidental alert triggers lockdown at Harrison Central High School
Authorities executed search warrants at multiple LA Harvest Company locations, which advertise...
‘Kids were getting sick’: Authorities say business intentionally altered products to increase THC content
Daniel Boulevard extension funds
$4.6 million awarded for road extension in Gulfport set to create more routes for drivers
Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged...
Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School
Trey Garczynski was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease, when he was 11...
Teen living with rare disease only 17 people in the world have been diagnosed with, family says

Latest News

Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Ken Taylor joins us to talk about the process of...
Ken Taylor details what's next in the sale of Singing River Health System
A lot of big projects are underway in Biloxi, including extending Popp's Ferry Road from Pass...
Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich updates Popp's Ferry Road extension plans, other major projects
Vestige: Memorable Meals &amp; Timeless Taste
Ocean Springs chefs selected as finalists for James Beard award
Even after phase 4 of the Popp's Ferry Road extension is complete, business owners on the far...
D’Iberville businesses concerned about low traffic flow on old Popp’s Ferry