Friday’s Forecast

Will we see some Friday fog? It’s possible this morning. Much warmer wake up today! Temperatures in the 60s which is about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs this afternoon should reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. The final day of March’s weather for us looks relatively quiet on the Mississippi Coast. Plan on skies becoming cloudier and we’ll see a slight chance for light rain if any at all. Anyone that manages to see rain today will also have many rain-free hours. Meanwhile, well to our north the weather may become much worse with damaging thunderstorms targeting areas mainly from north Mississippi up to southern Wisconsin. A stalling front nearby means we can’t rule out a few rain showers from time to time over the weekend. But Monday still looks to be our west day over the next five days as the atmospheric moisture aligns with the front then.

