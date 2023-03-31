WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

FEMA mobile registration centers now open to those affected by storm

A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe, in the aftermath of...
A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to assess the damage and aid in response and recovery efforts in multiple counties affected by the March 24th tornadoes and severe weather.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, Monroe, Panola, and Sharkey Counties can now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), disaster number DR-4697.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Mobile Registration Centers are now open to serve those affected by the storms and severe weather at the following locations:

Carroll County: J.Z. George High School, 900 George Street Carrollton, MS, 38947 (Closed Sunday, April 2nd)

Humphreys County: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street Belzoni, MS, 39038

Sharkey County: Heritage Manor, 431 West Race Street Rolling Fork, MS, 39159

Monroe County: The Old Amory National Guard Building, 101 South 9th Street, Amory, MS, 38821

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are also going door-to-door to assist residents with their FEMA applications.

Residents are strongly advised not to disclose any personally identifiable information to anyone unless they are wearing FEMA attire and have their federal photo identification badge.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, Monroe, Panola, and Sharkey counties in Mississippi are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday...
Accidental alert triggers lockdown at Harrison Central High School
Authorities executed search warrants at multiple LA Harvest Company locations, which advertise...
‘Kids were getting sick’: Authorities say business intentionally altered products to increase THC content
Daniel Boulevard extension funds
$4.6 million awarded for road extension in Gulfport set to create more routes for drivers
Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged...
Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School
Trey Garczynski was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease, when he was 11...
Teen living with rare disease only 17 people in the world have been diagnosed with, family says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
House bill would allow veterans to talk about medical marijuana with VA doctors
House bill would allow veterans to talk about medical marijuana with VA doctors
Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged...
Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School
Isolated showers today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast