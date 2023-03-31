WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to flour

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked to flour.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak linked to flour.

Investigators are working to identify which brands are included.

As of Thursday, a dozen people have been sickened across 11 states. Three of them had to be hospitalized.

The CDC warned that any unbaked flour can have germs in it, like salmonella.

The agency said you should not eat raw dough or batter and that even a small amount can make you sick.

The CDC said to be sure to cook your foods thoroughly. It’s even warning against homemade playdough using raw flour. It said to use heat-treated flour instead.

Signs of salmonella illness include high fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday...
Accidental alert triggers lockdown at Harrison Central High School
Authorities executed search warrants at multiple LA Harvest Company locations, which advertise...
‘Kids were getting sick’: Authorities say business intentionally altered products to increase THC content
Daniel Boulevard extension funds
$4.6 million awarded for road extension in Gulfport set to create more routes for drivers
Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged...
Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School
Trey Garczynski was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease, when he was 11...
Teen living with rare disease only 17 people in the world have been diagnosed with, family says

Latest News

Military officials hold a news conference in Fort Campbell, KY, on Thursday March 30, 2023, to...
Probe of deadly Black Hawk crash underway in Kentucky
A Georgia teen has been accepted to more than 40 colleges and offered $1.6 million in...
Teen accepted to 40-plus colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships: ‘He is our miracle’
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Biden’s strategy on Trump’s indictment: No comment
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, outside the...
Romania: Andrew Tate’s detention replaced with house arrest
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment