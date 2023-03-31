Biloxi family collecting donations for tornado victims in Rolling Fork

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Biloxi family is helping to gather donations for people in need in Rolling Fork.

Equipped with a forklift, staff at the Beau Rivage helped move boxes filled with donations into a U-Haul.

“We all need to come together,” Community Affairs Manager Missy Dombrowski said. “We have helped our neighboring states, but more importantly, to help our neighbors here in Mississippi because they have just been devastated here.”

The person collecting these donations is Joe Krivanec, owner of Joe’s Garage in Biloxi. His daughter works in Rolling Fork and has been in contact with family, telling them what people need.

“My wife was on the phone with my daughter, who’s a nurse practitioner in Rolling Fork, Friday night when the tornadoes came through. Immediately after that she talked to her, and she talked to my daughter,” Krivanec said. “Immediately after that, Christine posted it on Facebook, and Monday, she started getting phone calls and from there on it has just been people calling donating. The Beau Rivage donates all of this. St. James and all the parents donated what you see in that truck. I’ve had people all week long stop by the shop and drop stuff off.”

When the staff at the Beau Rivage learned he needed help, everyone gathered what they could find.

“I sent an email to all our departments that could help with this at the Beau Rivage. We were able to get pillows, sheets, shampoo, lotion, conditioner, and I believe soap,” Dombrowski said.

According to Krivanec, around 30 people have donated, including a family friend who donated $1,000.

