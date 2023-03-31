WLOX Careers
106-year-old tattoo artist is Vogue’s oldest cover model

Also known as Maria Oggay, she's been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was...
Also known as Maria Oggay, she’s been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was a teenager after being taught by her father.(Vogue via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – Vogue Philippines has unveiled its latest cover star – Apo Whang-Od, a 106-year-old tattoo artist from the mountain village of Buscalan in the Kalinga province of the Philippines.

Also known as Maria Oggay, she’s been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was a teenager after being taught by her father.

She’s considered the Philippines oldest mambabatok, or traditional Kalinga tattooist.

International visitors now make up most of her clientele.

Whang-Od said she’s training her grandnieces to keep the tradition alive.

The centenarian is the oldest person ever to appear on a Vogue cover.

Vogue Philippines said she represents what is beautiful about Filipino culture.

