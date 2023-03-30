WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you

About 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners in fiscal year 2022, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA).

Unclaimed property can include physical property, but most often it refers to money in the form of unclaimed paychecks, apartment deposits, overpayments, credit balances, or insurance refunds.

Each state has a website where individuals can check if they have unclaimed money owed to them. The NAUPA also has a map where you can click on any given state and be directed to the appropriate location.

In most cases, searching for unclaimed property is as easy as typing in your name. Some states even provide the monetary amount of your unclaimed property.

Missing Money, which is operated by NAUPA, allows you to search all states at one time.

If you ever worked for the federal government, you can search for any unclaimed property here: https://www.usa.gov/unclaimed-money.

Each site will give you a step-by-step guide on how to make an official claim for your money. The claim could take a few weeks or months to process.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say
Authorities executed search warrants at multiple LA Harvest Company locations, which advertise...
Authorities raid business to find marijuana flower, altered THC products
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Ingalls Shupbuilding is holding a job fair this weekend hoping to fill in both old and new...
Ingalls Shipbuilding will hold job fair this weekend
Jackson County residents address Ocean Springs annexation
Jackson County leaders build case against Ocean Springs annexation bid

Latest News

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported
A grandmother visiting the country from El Salvador for her grandson's funeral was shot and...
Grandmother fatally shot while visiting family for her grandson’s funeral
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
Jacob Anthony Chansley, center, with other insurrectionists who supported then-President Donald...
Reports: ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
A woman prays near the likeness of four of the victims as she visits a memorial at the entrance...
911 calls reveal terror at Nashville school during attack