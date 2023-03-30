Stone County and area business team sign up for tornado recovery

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Beam by beam and bolt by bolt, a building is being put together to help with recovery efforts in the wake of those devastating tornadoes in the Delta. Jeff Register and his team with Register Barns construct buildings.

“I was watching what happened, and I’m sitting there reading these stories online, and I’m seeing these people, and it just tugged on me heavy,” Register said. “It really made me see what I could do as a person, as a Mississippian and as a company. My son and my son-in-law both work for me. We had a quick meeting about it and thought about what we could do.”

Register joined forces with the Stone County Economic Development Partnership and even the welding students at Stone County High School. They charged up the drills and fired up the welding torches to get this project off the ground.

“We’re going to end up building a 30-foot wide, 100-foot-long building, and it’ll be on a slab that had a building. I think it might have been a government building that is completely gone. We’re putting it on that slab,” Register added. “We’re leaving Thursday rather than Friday so we’ll have a little bit more time to get this building on the ground, and ready by Saturday afternoon.”

When completed, people in Rolling Fork will have a place to store all the relief and recovery donations. Down the road, the building could be used as a governmental facility.

“We were able to get it done and fabricated and test-fitted. We’ve got it on a truck and we’re ready to go,” he said.

