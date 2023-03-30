State Board of Education announces interim state superintendent of education

WLOX Careers
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has named its new interim state superintendent of education.

This after Robert Taylor was denied the position after the Mississippi Senate voted not to confirm him as the state’s state superintendent of education Wednesday.

Mike Kent was announced as the interim state superintendent of education Thursday and is set to serve from April 3 through June 30.

Kent has served as interim deputy superintendent at the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) since 2012, after retiring as superintendent of the Madison County School District where he served for more than a decade.

He brings more than 40 years of experience working in public education in Mississippi as a teacher, coach, principal, superintendent and state administrator.

“Mike Kent has deep roots and experience in Mississippi’s public school system at the state and district level and is respected throughout the state for his wisdom and effective leadership,” said Rosemary Aultman, SBE chair. “The Board is confident he will provide continuity in leadership of the Mississippi Department of Education during this transition.”

The SBE will set a timeline for its search for a permanent state superintendent of education at a later date.

