Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Imagine losing your mother, father, brother and home within a matter of seconds.

That’s what happened to DeAngelo White last Friday.

Seconds after he received a tornado warning alert on his phone, his life changed forever. A tornado ripped his home into pieces.

[READ MORE: Three family members killed, one severely injured in Mississippi tornado]

“Boom! It hit and we just felt the house moving and everything,” he said. “I felt, like, air over my head. So I knew we were, like, outside.”

He and his cousin picked debris off their backs and helped White get his wife and two children to safety.

After escaping, White rushed across the street to check on his parents and brother. He called their names, but no one answered.

Helen Munford, 54, Danny Munford, 51, and their 14-year-old twin son Jadarrion Murphy died in the storm.

White said his mother’s body had been thrown yards away and his father’s and brother’s bodies were found in a field behind the house.

White described his mom as a brilliant lady. She drove a school bus and taught.

“Man, I could write a book about my momma, you know?” White said. “I could write a book about her.”

