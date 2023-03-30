Sheriff: Active shooter rumors at Harrison Central ‘completely unfounded’

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday morning was a prank.

Around 9:30 a.m., students and staff were alerted via the intercom the school was going into lockdown.

Harrison County School District Superintendent Mitchell King confirmed the lockdown was unauthorized and is most likely the result of a prank.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says the school is secure and students are now being released to their parents. Crowds of parents are waiting outside Harrison Central to pick up their children.

The sheriff’s department is investigating who made the false intercom call. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage to see if they can determine who’s responsible for the scare. The sheriff stressed any concerns about an active shooter on campus are “completely unfounded.”

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies, Gulfport Police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol all responded to the high school within two minutes of the active shooter call.

We have a reporter on scene working to learn more information from the school and law enforcement.

