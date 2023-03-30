WLOX Careers
Officials say Harrison Central lockdown was a prank

Police are on scene actively working to clear the school and make sure there are no real threats.
Police are on scene actively working to clear the school and make sure there are no real threats.(WAVE 3 News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday morning was a prank.

Around 9:30 a.m., students and staff were alerted via the intercom the school was going into lockdown.

Harrison County School District Superintendent Mitchell King confirmed the lockdown was unauthorized and is most likely the result of a prank.

Police are on scene actively working to clear the school and make sure there are no real threats.

