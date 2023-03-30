More than $51 million in GOMESA funds heading to coastal counties

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $51.8 million in funding is heading to Mississippi’s three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazard mitigation activities.

The funding represents Mississippi’s share of revenues generated through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA). Mississippi will receive $41,470,571 in funding, with another $4,321,386 for Jackson County, $4,082,132 for Harrison County, and $1,964,124 for Hancock County.

“As we know, Mississippi is no stranger to natural disasters. GOMESA revenues do much to not only shore up our coast with hurricane protection programs, but it also supports infrastructure, coastal conservation and restoration projects,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “I will continue to fight for offshore oil and gas production to ensure Mississippi can reap the deserved benefits of this revenue-sharing program.”

The U.S. Department of the Interior heads the GOMESA revenue-sharing program that provides funding to Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas based on qualified offshore oil and gas leasing revenues. The Interior Department distributed more than $353 million in revenue-sharing receipts to the four states in 2022.

“Oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico not only boosts American energy independence but also helps support important investments along the Gulf Coast,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “I will continue supporting efforts to improve the program and expand American energy production.”

According to the Interior Department, more than $1.65 billion has been distributed to the four coastal states since GOMESA was enacted.

“Domestic energy production is a critical part of both our national security and Mississippi’s coastal resilience,” Congressman Mike Ezell said.

The law also directs a portion of revenue to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

