WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Legislature in final days as they try to hammer out budget

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a lot of starting and stopping of work at the State Capitol.

That usually happens in these final days each year. But we wanted to give you an inside look on what’s keeping them there.

A lot of people have been recognized at the Capitol in recent days. There have been nearly as many recognitions as debates on bills this week.

“This is the true sausage making time of the year, where you’ve got us just going back and forth in rooms trying to get language that we feel comfortable with putting into the law books,” said Sen. Jeremy England.

Everyone we spoke with on and off camera says the budget is the elephant in the room and what they’re all waiting to address.

“Curiously, in a year that we have one of the largest surplus we’ve ever had, we’re fighting over the budget, you usually fight when you don’t have any money,” Rep. Robert Johnson, House minority leader. “We’re fighting because we have money... we’re fighting about supporting public education.”

We shared the Speaker earlier this week saying the House wants to put more money into education but not the MAEP formula.

“That frustrates me because you criticize a formula that you’ve never funded,” added Johnson.

“We prefer to fund fun teachers, fund classrooms and we believe that it’s best to do that earmarked, basically,” noted Rep. Jansen Owen.

At the end of the day, many members made this note.

“This normally happens at the end of a session, we’ll hang up the overall process, but I believe that we’ll be able to move through it very hopeful that we’ll be able to move through it in the next two days or so,” added Sen. Scott DeLano.

While many members were hopeful they’d finish in the next couple of days, others think their time could extend into early next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual...
MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student

Latest News

From mammals to reptiles and more, wildlife veterinarian Dr. James Askew said birds of prey are...
Wild at Heart Rescues nurses birds of prey back to wild
Storm chasers Stephen Jones and Jordan Hall recount experiences following Rolling Fork tornado.
‘Why we chase’: Storm chasers share experience following Rolling Fork tornado
At the heart of this opposition is a plea to move toward more sustainable energy and safeguard...
Environmentalists oppose offshore drilling bids in Gulf of Mexico
These funds will help Memorial Health System patients pay for treatment, medicine and mammograms.
Jersey Mike’s Subs making donations to help breast cancer patients