WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Gulfport High student only one in state to earn Jack Kent Cooke scholarship

Helmert wants to double major in biomedical engineering and genetics and then go into autism research to help better the world for people with autism.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Student Emma Helmert is the only student in Mississippi to be awarded the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation scholarship.

Emma Helmert was chosen to win the award out of 5,600 students.

“I called my mom immediately. I was like, ‘mom I got Jack Kent Cook’e and she burst out sobbing, crying,” Helmert said.

According to Helmert, with the help of her dad and mom, who is a teacher, she overachieved as a student.

“I encourage my daughter to exceed and whatever she does to do the best. There is no doubt that that is what she will do whether it’s in-state or out-of-state,” Al Don Helmert said.

Since November, the senior has not only been applying to several universities, but she also applied for scholarships to help cover the heavy tuition costs.

“There’s a lot of scholarships out there. There’s everything from someone who is short and 5-foot and if you’re left-handed. You just have to find them. I know I found this one through my school,” Helmert said.

Helmert wants to double major in biomedical engineering and genetics and then go into autism research to help better the world for people with autism.

She plans on studying out of state and has already been accepted to several universities including Mississippi State, The University of Tulsa, and Rice University.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual...
MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Ingalls Shupbuilding is holding a job fair this weekend hoping to fill in both old and new...
Ingalls Shipbuilding will hold job fair this weekend
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say

Latest News

Bill Snyder joins us live from Harrison County where first responders are heading north to...
LIVE: Coast first responders provide protection for Miss. towns after tornadoes
Juliana Lewis and Beau Soboul from the cast of Oliver! tell us about what you can expect if you...
Oliver! taking to stage at Biloxi Little Theatre
Ken Wetzel and his wife Dawn started this ministry after surviving Hurricane Katrina in 2005...
St. Martin ministry taking action to meet the needs of tornado victims
Back Bay Mission Executive Director Rev. James Pennington joins us to tell more about the...
Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on mental health, homelessness