WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Environmentalists oppose offshore drilling bids in Gulf of Mexico

At the heart of this opposition is a plea to move toward more sustainable energy and safeguard the environment.
By Noah Noble
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, oil and gas companies bid on more than 1.6 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for future drilling. One site is less than 25 miles from Jackson County. Some environmental groups are trying to stop those companies with a lawsuit filed in early March.

“The vast majority of the benefits (from drilling) flow to the federal government and big oil,” said environmental attorney Robert Wygul. “We have already seen what can happen and we don’t need to increase that risk.”

Wygul is a witness in the lawsuit filed by environmental groups. He points to the BP oil spill as more than enough reason to block new drilling.

“The BP oil spill was a long way from here and that oil got all the way here,” he said. “The scientists tell us the spill had effects on fish right here in Mississippi. These things really are in our backyard because our backyard is a really big place.”

The drilling auction is a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. Sen. Joe Manchin added it to the major climate and energy bill that President Joe Biden signed.

“Sen. Manchin required offshore leasing after the Biden Administration planned not to have it,” said Andrew Whitehurst, the water program director for the watchdog group Healthy Gulf. They are one of three organizations involved in the lawsuit.

“The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management didn’t follow the requirements of the NEPA, National Environmental Policy Act,” Whitehurst said. “It ignored effects to people on shore that live around the refining industry. It looked at offshore effects but it didn’t come on shore and look at effects to people. We also have effects to marine life, to the whales, to several turtle species in the gulf.”

At the heart of this opposition is a plea to move toward more sustainable energy and safeguard the environment.

“Growing up here in Mississippi where me and my family, we spent a lot of time outdoors doing things that people do here. Hunting, fishing and hiking,” Wygul said. “What I saw is that for our kids to be able to have that same experience that I had, we’re going to have to protect those resources.”

Now, a federal court will determine whether the auction was legal and if companies can proceed with drilling. The bids on new oil and gas leases in the Gulf topped $ 263 million. That money goes to the U.S. Treasury, Mississippi and other Gulf states, local governments and two conservation and preservation funds.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual...
MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student

Latest News

These funds will help Memorial Health System patients pay for treatment, medicine and mammograms.
Jersey Mike’s Subs making donations to help breast cancer patients
The museum will receive the funds in the fall of 2023 and the construction will follow in the...
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art awarded $1 million grant to complete campus construction
Officials say Gulbranson is no longer with the district.
Authorities raid business to find marijuana flower, altered THC products
The museum will receive the funds in the fall of 2023 and the construction will follow in the...
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art awarded $1 million grant to complete campus construction