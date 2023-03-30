WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Amber Alert issued for Florida boy; child’s mother found dead, police say

Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WWSB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for Taylen Mosley, a 2-year-old child in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 4th St. N. and went missing Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Police detectives say this situation is connected with a homicide investigation. About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the body of a 20-year-old woman, Pashun Jeffery, was found inside her St. Petersburg apartment.

Taylen Mosley is the victim’s son. The child could be in danger and a search is underway for his whereabouts.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Taylen is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774, the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday...
Accidental alert triggers lockdown at Harrison Central High School
Authorities executed search warrants at multiple LA Harvest Company locations, which advertise...
Authorities raid business to find marijuana flower, altered THC products
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say
Ingalls Shupbuilding is holding a job fair this weekend hoping to fill in both old and new...
Ingalls Shipbuilding will hold job fair this weekend
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student

Latest News

A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant...
Funerals set for 5 of Nashville school shooting’s 6 victims
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Who’s who in the Manhattan DA’s Donald Trump indictment