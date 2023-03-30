WLOX Careers
$4.6 million awarded for road extension in Gulfport set to create more routes for drivers

The extension connects to Canal Road, a quarter mile from of Daniel Boulevard. This also makes the sportsplex and water park more accessible for drivers.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Details on a major project set to begin in Gulfport along the interstate.

It’s all possible thanks to millions in Gulf Coast Restoration funds.

Safety, development, and reduced congestion: That’s the checklist Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes is aiming for following the $4.6 million Daniel Boulevard road extension.

“The legislature gets a credit for understanding the need that we talked about. There’s great traffic congestion in this area,” Hewes said.

Lawmakers approved $52 million in Gulf Coast Restoration funds for projects across the Coast.

The extension connects to Canal Road, a quarter mile from of Daniel Boulevard. This also makes the sportsplex, water park, and Gulfport commerce corridor more accessible for drivers.

“Anytime we can make a connection with another route is critical. Canal Road is part of this plan where people can get here from the Canal Road side to the Highway 49 side and make the points and connections everywhere in between,” Hewes said.” There’s request funding for actually doing the corridor. If we get this accomplished, this area is ripe for development. By making this connection, they’ll be a lot of activity coming this way.”

There are more projects in the works. Landon Road will be widened to create more driving space. Construction is set to begin in the summer.

“With the permitting that’s required and with the engineering plans and those sorts of things,” Hewes said.

Daniel Boulevard is one of 29 projects included in the Senate Bill Governor Reeves signed Tuesday.

Construction on Landon Road is estimated to be completed in 2024.

