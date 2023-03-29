Wednesday’s Forecast

Cooler this morning! Temperatures have dropped into the 50s. Today’s sky will become rather cloudy at times. Some rain showers may take place near the Louisiana Coast. With Hancock County being so close to Louisiana, it’s not completely out of the question for a stray shower to reach them. But, much of Coastal MS should expect hardly any rain today. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s depending on how much cloud cover we see. Later this evening and tonight, the sky should finally clear out and temperatures will cool into the chilly 40s after midnight. Tomorrow is a 0% rain chance kind of day so enjoy with some sunshine and low humidity and highs in the 70s. Friday brings the return of mugginess and we could see a few hit-or-miss rain showers.

