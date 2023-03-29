WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Wednesday’s Forecast

Cooler today with lower humidity too! Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler this morning! Temperatures have dropped into the 50s. Today’s sky will become rather cloudy at times. Some rain showers may take place near the Louisiana Coast. With Hancock County being so close to Louisiana, it’s not completely out of the question for a stray shower to reach them. But, much of Coastal MS should expect hardly any rain today. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s depending on how much cloud cover we see. Later this evening and tonight, the sky should finally clear out and temperatures will cool into the chilly 40s after midnight. Tomorrow is a 0% rain chance kind of day so enjoy with some sunshine and low humidity and highs in the 70s. Friday brings the return of mugginess and we could see a few hit-or-miss rain showers.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual...
MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
“We could not be more excited,” Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock said.
SINGING RIVER HEALTH: County, health system, potential buyer react to winning bid
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests

Latest News

Cooler today with lower humidity too! Click and watch the forecast video for details.
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Temps and humidity dropping
Cooler tonight
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
7 tornadoes caused destruction and death across Mississippi