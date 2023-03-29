WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Scientists find secret ingredient in da Vinci paintings

Footage shows the Leonardo da Vinci paintings Mona Lisa and Salvator Mundi. (CNN, Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings may have had a secret ingredient.

According to a new study, “old masters” like da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and Rembrandt may have used egg yolk in their oil paintings.

Trace quantities of protein have been detected in the classic paintings.

While it was originally believed to have been from contamination, researchers now say it was intentional.

They say adding egg yolk could tune the properties of the oil paint in drastic ways, such as showing age and brush strokes differently.

It would also make the paint more resistant to humidity.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual...
MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
“We could not be more excited,” Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock said.
SINGING RIVER HEALTH: County, health system, potential buyer react to winning bid
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests

Latest News

Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn’t let migrants out
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills