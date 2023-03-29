WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Reeves: All flags to fly at half-staff until Friday in honor of storm, shooting victims

Debris piled up along a roadway in Rolling Fork.
Debris piled up along a roadway in Rolling Fork.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has ordered all flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday, March 31, in honor of those who died in the recent storms and in a Nashville school shooting.

On Friday, seven tornadoes ripped across Mississippi, including an EF4 in Rolling Fork, killing 21 people and injuring dozens of others.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the storm damaged more than 1,900 homes in 11 counties.

Days later, on Monday, six people were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, including three nine-year-old children, a substitute teacher and a custodian.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual...
MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
“We could not be more excited,” Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock said.
SINGING RIVER HEALTH: County, health system, potential buyer react to winning bid

Latest News

It's almost time to eat and dance with Ronald Reggae and the Evolution Band. Joining us now are...
In the Kitchen with CB's Jamaican Jerk ahead of Reggae Fest at 100 Men Hall
Art in the Pass is returning this weekend with fine arts, live music food and more. Joining us...
Happening April 1-2: Art in the Pass
South Mississippians are continuing to help with cleanup in parts of Mississippi that have been...
Tornado relief and recovery with Salvation Army Maj. Jerry Friday
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maggie Rose is performing at Ground Zero Blues Club this...
Singer-songwriter Maggie Rose to perform in Biloxi
Vestige: Memorable Meals &amp; Timeless Taste
Ocean Springs chefs selected as finalists for James Beard award