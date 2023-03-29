WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art awarded $1 million grant to complete campus construction

The museum will receive the funds in the fall of 2023 and the construction will follow in the winter of 2023.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art was recently awarded a grant totaling $1 million. The grant comes from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Restoration Fund and will aid in the completion of the museum’s campus.

The museum’s executive director David Houston said the project is long overdue.

“We are just very grateful to the legislative delegation that supported our efforts,” Houston said.

The museum had previously faced several delays with construction dating back to when Hurricane Katrina slammed the Coast.

“We were close to being finished,” Houston said. “That changed all of the zoning codes and we basically had to go back and redesign, and the cost kept escalating.”

The updated construction plan for the campus will be broken down into three phases and will last approximately six to eight months.

“This will enable us to finish galleries, to finish our grand staircase, and to finish the final pavilion between our four metal pod galleries,” Houston said.

Once the architectural site is finished, the museum will be certified as an official Frank Gehry project.

“As most people know, it’s a Frank Gehry building,” Houston said. “He is the most famous architect in the world, a global architect. We’re his only museum in the Southeast, which means that we will become a part of his global network. His PR firm will broadcast the Gulf Coast and Mississippi.”

The museum will receive the funds in the fall of 2023 and the construction will follow in the winter of 2023.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual...
MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
“We could not be more excited,” Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock said.
SINGING RIVER HEALTH: County, health system, potential buyer react to winning bid

Latest News

These funds will help Memorial Health System patients pay for treatment, medicine and mammograms.
Jersey Mike’s Subs making donations to help breast cancer patients
Officials say Gulbranson is no longer with the district.
Authorities raid business to find marijuana flower, altered THC products
The museum will receive the funds in the fall of 2023 and the construction will follow in the...
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art awarded $1 million grant to complete campus construction
They took four trucks from Harrison County and two from Jackson County for the trip along with...
Coast fire departments head north to aid in disaster recovery